Noctua Presents the NH-U12A Premium Class CPU Cooler

140mm Performance on a 120mm Body

Noctua just launched their latest, 5th generation U12 heatsink. This still uses a 120mm fan, except this time it is using the NF-A12x25 PWM.

Plus, Noctua also redesigned the heatsink body to incorporate 7 heatpipes. In combination with the increased fin surface area, the performance result according to the Austrian company, is equivalent to a 140mm heatsink.

“The original NH-U12 was the very first product we introduced back in 2005 and the U12 series has been at the core of our product line-up ever since,” explains Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO).

“Today, we’re proud to continue this successful legacy by introducing the 5th generation that provides even better quiet cooling performance, which enables it to compete with much larger units while offering superior compatibility. In a nutshell, the NH-U12A is an ideal choice for customers who are looking for a cutting-edge cooler that’s hassle-free to integrate in most setups.”

To ensure compatibility with components, the heatsink is 125mm wide with the fan and clips in place. It is also only 158mm tall, to maximize clearance inside most mid-tower cases. It also readily supports AMD AM4 and the latest Intel sockets.

How Much is the Noctua NH-U12A CPU Cooler?

The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is EUR/USD 99.90. The cooler is already available via Noctua’s official Amazon and eBay stores: https://noctua.at/en/nh-u12a/buy.