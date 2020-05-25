Noctua to Release NH-U12A in Chromax.Black?

We’ll admit that not everyone is a fan of air coolers in terms of their aesthetics and it’s hard to ignore the fact that while Noctua makes some of the best models currently available, the brown and beige coloring is a bit of a Marmite subject.

In recent months, however, Noctua has seemingly been doing the unthinkable by re-releasing various models in their new (and very sleek) Chromax.Black style. – If you do, incidentally, want to learn more about those, you can check the links here!

In a report via TechSpot, however, there are rumors that Noctua may be set to expand these releases even further. This time, taking it to their highly excellent NH-U12A design!

Noctua NH-U12A Chromax.Black

According to sources, Noctua has been confirming that they plan to launch a Chromax.Black version of their (very small, but amazingly potent) NH-U12A cooler.

Although no specifics have been given, it’s believed that the launch is scheduled to take place in Q2 or Q3 2020 meaning that, all going well, we’ll have a new and excellent product to check out in just a few months!

What Do We Think?

We should note that we haven’t (officially) heard anything from Noctua confirming nor denying this. It does, however, seem more than likely that Chromax.Black is set to be a common feature for pretty all of their current range of CPU coolers sooner or later.

As such, if you’re eying up one of their designs, but have a problem with the aesthetics on offer, a little patience may give you some excellent rewards!

You can, incidentally, check out our review of the ‘standard’ NH-U12A via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!