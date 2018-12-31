Nohzdyve from Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is Now Playable

From Fiction to Reality

The latest choose-your-own-adventure feature of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is now available for streaming on Netflix. It revolves around a fictional game developer from 1984 working for a fictional company called Tuckersoft. So naturally, it features a lot of video games set during that era.

Aside from the eponymous game, another notable title within the feature is “Nohzdyve”. It is a simple vertical scrolling game that requires users to catch balloons as they fall from a building.

In true Black Mirror fashion, they have actually made an official Tuckersoft website containing information about the company. It just so happens that they also include a downloadable version of Nohzdyve so users can play it at home. Just like how it appears on the episode.

How Can I Play Nohzdyve?

For the sake of authenticity, it appears that Nohzdyve has been developed for the ZX Spectrum. For those who are not old enough to remember it, the ZX Spectrum is an 8-bit home PC from the UK released in 1982. So it fits the lore of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch perfectly.

The only way to play it is to actually run a ZX Spectrum emulator and to download the ROM from Tuckersoft’s website. Since your PC will be emulating a system from 1982, it is safe to say almost every computer can run it.

There are several ZX Spectrum emulators you can choose from, one of which is Fuse available via Sourceforge.