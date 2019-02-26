Nokia Release PureView Smartphone Featuring 5 Cameras

Nokia 9 PureView

For several months now we have heard rumours and seen leaks surrounding Nokia’s latest flagship phone. Namely, the Nokia 9 Pureview. One of the main key focal points of the anticipation was surrounding the 5 front facing cameras. A design that was set to be featured heavily with the phone. At present, many high-end smartphones (only) have 3 front facing cameras. As such, there was more than a little interest surrounding the technology and how it would work in producing high-quality image captures.

Well, following its formal announcement at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, we get a better idea as to how Nokia hopes this might revitalise their fortunes.

5 Cameras Working Together

The design is a little complicated to put across clearly. I will, however, endeavour to explain it as best as possible. The phone will use five 12mp cameras to take an image. Two of these have RGB capturing to get the best colour balance while the remaining 3 are monochrome in order to determine the best lighting. This monochrome system does also have the advantage of not having to filter out specific colour wavelengths. In other words, each camera has it’s own job.

From these 5 individual images, the phone will use its technology to essentially piece them together. That will (hopefully) produce what it considers to be one singular image of the highest quality. That, at least, is the theory. In fairness, it’s a nice idea.

Is it, however, a little too complicated for its own good? Experts seem to think so!

Experts Have Concerns

While the technology sounds impressive, in a report via the BBC, experts are not entirely convinced about the technology. Not because it will not work, but because it’s a little too complicated for the average consumer to grasp. Research firm IDC has said: “Most store salespeople are not that well trained when it comes to explaining the differences between one smartphone camera system and another.”

With the formal release due soon, the Nokia 9 Pureview will retail for a price of around £500-£550. Given that Nokia currently only has around a 3% market share, they are clearly hoping this does well. I, however, am not so sure. While camera technology is great, this is still essentially, a smartphone.

What do you think? Do you like this new Nokia smartphone? Will this be a winner for Nokia? In addition, will it be a winner with consumers? – Let us know in the comments!