Norad Officially Launches Their Santa Tracker

Norad Launches Santa Tracker 2018

Christmas is very nearly upon us and a tradition that has grown in popularity over the year is the Norad Santa Tracker. There is, of course, a lot of irony in that the Norad system (originally created in the 1950’s) was designed specifically for the early detection of a nuclear strike from Russia. These days, however, it’s nice to see it used for more pleasant reasons.

Following the launch of their official 2018 website, however, the Santa tracker is officially live!

Where Is Father Christmas?

Well, at the moment boys and girls, he’s still in the North Pole. He will, however, be preparing to load up his sleigh for what will be his busiest night of the year tomorrow. It is, of course, all in good fun. For those of you who have little ones, however, it can be a great way to keep them occupied during the Christmas evening.

Where Can I Check It Out?

The official website for the Norad Santa Tracker can be visited via the link here!

There is a lot of fun things to do on the website beyond just tracking Father Christmas. So if you want to let your kids loose on it now, it might occupy them for a little while. It may even help keep their excitement in check. We can’t promise anything in that regard though!

What do you think? Are you a fan of the website? What have you asked Santa Claus for Christmas? – Let us know in the comments!