Norman Reedus is Considering More Games with Hideo Kojima

It’s well known that Hideo Kojima and Norman Reedus have something of a ‘special’ relationship. I mean, during the development of Death Stranding it was widely reported how Hideo was carrying around with him (seemingly everywhere) a bust of Mr. Reedus’ head.

Following an interview, however, if you enjoyed Death Stranding and want to see what these two can achieve again, then there may be good news on the horizon. Why? Well, apparently Norman Reedus is in talks with Hideo Kojima over appearing and working on further game projects!

Norman Reedus is Discussing New Games with Hideo Kojima

Following an interview from Wired (which looks to ask celebrities some of the auto-fill questions from Google), Norman Reedus confirms that he is already looking at doing some more work on Death Stranding. So, that would at least indicate that some DLC may be on the way.

Taking it a step further, however, around the 4:20 mark, he does hint that further projects are in the works – “and we’re in talks to do other stuff”. You can check out the video for yourself below!

What Do We Think?

Well, the most obvious conclusion is that some Death Stranding DLC is on the way. Could Norman be referring to a sequel though? I mean, the first game has certainly done well enough to warrant one. I do, however, hope that ‘other stuff’ might literally mean this!

Who knows, maybe Norman will appear in that film Hideo Kojima keeps saying he wants to make or, better still, maybe the concept seen in PT might finally get fleshed out! – For now, however, you’re all free to speculate!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!