Not Got the Windows 10 May Update Yet? – Then Don’t Panic!

Around a week ago, Microsoft officially began rolling out it’s latest major update to the Windows 10 operating system. The chances are, however, that many of you reading this yet probably haven’t had it yet or worse when you’ve got to check, you’ve been told your ‘device is not compatible’. Something that would undoubtedly cause some mild alarm for many users.

Well, if this is the case, don’t panic. In a report via The Verge it seems that this is likely to be expected and possibly for a number of very good reasons!

Windows 10 May Update

So, is you are one of the many people who haven’t had the update, you’re probably wondering why. Well, it largely seems to boil down to three major points. Firstly, there are suggestions that the update is causing a number of driver issues that have resulted in users’ mouses not working during games. As such, a legitimate ‘compatibility’ issue may indeed exist. Secondly, there are reports of systems randomly restarting after the update.

Thirdly, and this is probably the one that applies to most people, Microsoft simply hasn’t yet ‘ramped up’ the full implementation of this update. As you might expect, with so many Windows 10 users, Microsoft generally doesn’t release these major updates ‘en-masse’. As such, many may be simply receiving the message below as a stop-gap until the update has been ‘green-lighted’ for their ‘region’.

A Workaround?

There are suggestions that if you have a freshly installed version of Windows 10 on your PC (without any other apps yet being installed) the update may be ready to apply itself straight away. For the time being, however, if you haven’t yet been given to option to download and install it, it might (overall) be for the best! Well, at least for the moment!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!