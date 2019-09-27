Novatech Elite Sentinel Gaming PC Review

If you’re new (or soon to be new) to the world of PC gaming (or perhaps are looking for a nice upgrade), there is always the small matter of ensuring that you have a system that is not only good enough for what you plan to do, but also the problematic aspect of, you know, actually getting it. While some may choose to build their own system (which is very brave if you’re not experienced) others prefer to utilize the services of a company who can put together a pre-built system that offers amazing performance at an affordable price. Enter Novatech!

Novatech Elite Sentinel

Being one of the UK’s leading PC system builders, Novatech has just launched its brand new ‘Elite Sentinel’. Featuring an Intel i5 9600k processor, Nvidia 2070 ‘Super’ graphics card and 16gb of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, this system certainly ticks all of the right gaming boxes with an aesthetic to suit all situations. In addition, the Elite Sentinel is more than a little inspired by Gigabyte components with the power supply, motherboard, RAM and graphics card all falling under their manufacturing umbrella.

Specifications

As you might expect, despite this being a pre-built system you can (if you wish) look to customize the specifications a little. For example, if you’d prefer more storage or RAM. In regards to this system specifically, speaking to Novatech they have confirmed that to add to the overall aesthetic of the system, two of the RAM slots are ‘dummy’ chips. It is, therefore, 2 x 16gb rather than the apparent 4 you might notice in the following pages.

The main specifications, however, are as follows:

9th Gen Intel Core i5 9600K Processor

Gigabyte AORUS RTX 2070 Super Graphics

AORUS 16GB DDR4 3200Mhz Memory

AORUS 240GB NVMe M.2 SSD + 2TB SATA HDD

For more details on the system and specifications, you can visit the official Novatech website via the link here!

Accessories

All of the main components are provided to you within a nice box that comes with an itemized and checked list to make sure you get everything you need.

In terms of paperwork and parts, you are given a fair bit as there are clearly a lot of components in this system and all with their specific drivers or manuals.

With the Gigabyte AORUS P750W 80+ GOLD fully modular power supply, you are provided with the canvas bag containing all of the spare power cables not used in this build. This is more than helpful if you plan to make further additions to your system in the future.

Finally, you are also provided with a couple of Gigabyte Aorus badges. You know, just in case you want to emblazon your system further.