Novatech Reign Paladin MKII Gaming PC Review

When it comes to owning or building a PC, we all want the best possible specifications we can get for a price we can afford. There is, however, always the difficult part of knowing exactly what to do and where to start. Put simply, building a PC isn’t always easy. Let alone if you don’t know how to do it in the first place!

Fortunately, Novatech, as one of the UK’s leading PC designers, looks to take the hard part out of this for you by offering excellent systems at wallet-friendly prices! – This time, however, they have really pushed the boat out!

Novatech Reign Paladin MKII

The Novatech Reign Paladin MKII is one of their latest system designs and, quite frankly, is technologically on the cutting edge. Featuring an Intel i9 9900k processor and Nvidia 2080Ti graphics card, anyone who knows even a little about PC components will understand just how exciting this system is! – For those of you who don’t, these are, in their respective component fields, the best of the best!

Novatech is a name that carries a big reputation, and with the release of the Reign Paladin MKII, have a big system to back it up!

Specifications

Carrying the most up-to-date and high-end hardware, the Novatech Reign Paladin MKII cuts no corners. It is, without a doubt, one of the most impressive system specifications (in every conceivable way) to grace the eTeknix offices.

What Novatech Had to Say