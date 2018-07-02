Nvidia 1180 Briefly Appears On Online Store

Nvidia 1180 Briefly Appears On Website For Sale

With Nvidia set to reveal their latest flagship graphics card any time now, the rumour mill is hard at work eating up any crumbs that Jensen Huang drops. In truth, it can sometimes be difficult to tell the truth from just outright speculation or lies. It’s a pitfall that many of our rival websites have often fallen for. Naming no names!

New reports, however, have emerged that a Vietnamese website temporary listed the Nvidia 1180 on their website. Even more, it suggests a release date of September the 28th.

The Source Of This Information

The ‘leak’ comes to our attention in a report via DSOGaming. This revelation should, however, be taken with a pinch of salt. They are rather wisely sitting on the fence to the validity of news and given the amount of hoax 1180 stories we have seen so far, we don’t blame them. The information with the leak does, on the surface make sense. The release date particularly falls in line with what we would expect.

Despite this though, there are already sources which are calling this ‘leak’ fake. The ‘sources’ citing the fake are about as reliable as the news story itself, so it is a little difficult to know where to stand. The product has, incidentally, already been removed from the website so no further information can be garnered from there.

What Do We Think?

As we said earlier, it can at times be difficult to cut through the crap in terms of reliable news. This is definitely the case when talking about what will likely be one of the hottest PC releases of 2018. On the whole though, while all the information provided (including the card in the image) looks fairly reliable, we’re going to suggest that this is likely a hoax.

Don’t get us wrong, the chances are that the Nvidia 1180 will likely release in September, but we’re going to take a brief listing on a Vietnamese website as any guarantee of that.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!