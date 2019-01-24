Nvidia 1660 / 1650 GPU Release And Price Rumoured

Nvidia 1660 / 1650

At the time of writing, we should make it clear (as if often the case with Nvidia) that the existence of the non-RTX based graphics card, the 1660 has not yet been confirmed. Despite this, however, there is more than enough information to suggest that this is definitely happening. Albeit, the plot has seemingly thickened.

In a report via DSOGaming, a leak has suggested both the price and release date for both the Nvidia 1660 and 1650 graphics card.

What’s The Point?

The concept behind the card range is that it will provide the Turing architecture, without the cost of ray-tracing technology. The report has, however, added a little more to the rumour. At present, we have heard reports now of 3 separate cards.

1660 Ti

1660

1650

Yes, the rumours have now grown to at least 3 separate models forming the 16XX range. A range which, again, has not been confirmed as even existing!

How Much And When?

The report suggests that a market leak has indicated the release date and price for all three aforementioned graphics card models.

1660 Ti – February 15th – $279

1660 – Early March – $229

1650 – $179

If this report is true, then the range will undoubtedly prove to be highly popular. Particularly given that rumours are suggesting that the 1660 may perform roughly 10% better than the exceptionally successful 1060.

We will, of course, have to wait and see. If the report is to be believed, however, we may not have to wait too long.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!