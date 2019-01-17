Nvidia 1660 Ti Rumours Suggest Sub 2060 Experience

Nvidia 1660 Ti

Following the closure of CES 2019, we finally have at least one Nvidia rumour confirmed. Specifically, that a 2060 graphics card did exist and is now available to purchase. It seems, however, that the graphics card manufacturer does at least always like to have one rumour circulating and it seems that a lot of attention has been turned towards the 1660 Ti.

Now, at this point, we do seem to have a little deja vu. Why? Well, largely the biggest piece of speculation seems not to be about this rumoured graphics cards existence, but what it’s going to be called. Yes, it’s the 20XX series all over again!

With the rumoured new graphics card reportedly set to be a Turing-based non-raytracing alternative, however, people don’t seem to be able to agree whether it will be called the 1160 or the 1660. Either way, however, in a report via Videocardz, some details have been leaked that not only seem to confirm the name, but also some rough specifications.

What Do We Know?

It would appear that the GTX card (in other words, no ray-tracing) will be called the 1660. In addition, it also seems that the model will carry an interesting ‘Ti’ affix. This seems to be confirmed by what is cited as a number of marketing placeholders with this branding. Nvidia is, however, well known for circling disinformation (as a means of attempting to identify leaks) so we add the caveat that this should, for the moment, be taken with a pinch of salt.

The release of some reported CUDA core specifications, however, is interesting. Based on the lower level compared to the 2060, it would appear that the 1660 Ti will be a weaker performer. Without the ray tracing elements, however, it is possible that Nvidia is touting this as a ‘budget’ graphics card. Specifically, one to replace the 1060 when their stock finally dwindles out.

It’s an interesting theory and one which seems to make more than a little sense. We will, however, have to wait and see.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!