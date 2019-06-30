Nvidia 2060 ‘Super’ Close-Up Images Are Revealed

Nvidia 2060 ‘Super’

We are just a couple of days away from the formal reveal of the Nvidia ‘Super’ series. Based on the current 20XX range of graphics cards, there is more than a little curiosity as to how well they will perform and, in a price comparative sense, whether the range will actually be worth it at all.

In a report via Videocardz, however, ahead of the official ‘reveal’ of the 2060 ‘Super’ a number of images have been leaked giving us our most detailed ‘close-up’ view yet!

What Can We Tell?

Well, firstly that this is, of course, a ‘Founders Edition’ version of the graphics card. It is, after all, a design that’s fairly recognisable at a glance. There is, however, a key factor in the design of the Nvidia 2060 ‘Super’ that will make it interesting. Namely, that the VRAM capacity has been increased from 6GB to 8GB.

This change has likely been made to try and put it more into direct competition with the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. Given that it will have an expected retail price of somewhere between $400-$500, however, this isn’t going to be an entirely budget friendly option.

When Are They Out?

Nvidia is expected to formally reveal the ‘Super’ range of graphics cards on July 2nd. The 2080 variant is not expected to release until the end of the month. That being said, however, both the 2060 and 2070 should release on the 9th of July. As such, with just a few days to go, we probably don’t have too long to wait to see just how good (or bad) this new refresh will be.

‘Super’ or ‘Sub-Par’? – At this point, either seems possible! What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!