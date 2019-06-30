Nvidia 2070 ‘Super’ & AMD 5700 Appear in FFXV Benchmarks

Nvidia 2070 ‘Super’ FFXV Benchmark

With Nvidia expected to formally announce the ‘Super’ graphics cards on July 2nd, this is also, incidentally, the day in which it is believed that many of the NDA agreements will expire to allow reviews and benchmarks to start officially appearing online.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, a benchmark taken from Final Fantasy XV has leaked online. One that purports to have been taken from the Nvidia 2070 ‘Super’ graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Well, based on the results above, it would appear that the Nvidia 2070 ‘Super’ is going to have a performance just slightly below that seen in the Nvidia 1080 Ti. Now, admittedly, that isn’t exactly the newest card around anymore. The 1080 Ti is, however, still amazingly fast.

The more eagle-eyes amongst you, however, may have noticed something equally interesting. Namely, that the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT is also on the list and in comparative terms, the 2070 ‘Super’ has it beat by a comfortable margin.

What Do We Think?

In fairness, the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT isn’t expected to compete with the 2070 Super. That graphics card, after all, is based on a watered-down version of the 2080.

It may, however, confirm that in comparative terms, the AMD 5700 may indeed hold par with the standard Nvidia 2070 and, if true, based on the pricing rumours we’ve heard, it could prove to make it a highly popular option.

What do you think? Out of these two cards, which interests you the most? – Let us know in the comments!