Nvidia 3060/3060 Ti Supplies Expected to Worsen Next Month!

Getting hold of a graphics card, any graphics card, still remains something of a challenge. Yes, supply levels have notably improved over the last couple of months, but by and large, those vigilantly monitoring the stock alerts remain most likely to be rewarded with success. – If you have, however, potentially been eying up an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or 3060 Ti as your next GPU solution, then following a report via Videocardz, it seems that the short term supply prognosis is looking exceptionally bleak!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 / 3060 Ti Stock to Worsen!

Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in China (despite the government there regularly stating that the virus has only ever had a minimal impact), this has forced a significant number of manufacturing centres to shut down and it would appear that plant/s producing both the Nvidia 3060 and 3060 Ti for yet unknown AIB partners are among these. While this might vary depending on the manufacturer (Gigabyte, MSI, EVGA for example) it’s understood that, roughly speaking, they’ll be around 50% fewer 3060 and 3060 Ti graphics cards brought to the market this September.

The only mild upshot of this is that this may result in a notable upshot in retail availability for both GPUs come October.

Things Can Only Get Better?…

As noted above, it’s currently unclear if this is only affecting one Nvidia AIB partner or whether several manufacturers are having this issue. As such, although currently only specifically citing 3060 and 3060 Ti graphics cards, this could potentially spread across the entire range, and God help us, maybe even AMD too!

If proven accurate though, then September is looking to, yet again, be another fairly rotten month for those desperately seeking a new graphics card. Not, incidentally, that it would make it much different to the 12 months that have preceded it.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!