Nvidia 3060 Ti Ashes of the Singularity Benchmark Appears

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, because I feel it’s important to begin with this qualifier, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti doesn’t officially exist yet. With it expected to launch on December 2nd, however, the cat is very thoroughly out of the bag and all we’re waiting on now is for Team Green’s management to rubber-stamp it!

In the latest leak surrounding the GPU, however, in a report via Videocardz, we have a confirmed set of ‘Ashes of the Singularity’ benchmarks featuring the upcoming 3060 Ti!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

We should note that while intriguing in terms of being a surprisingly reliable source of leaks, the ‘Ashes of the Singularity’ benchmark isn’t widely used and, by proxy of its design, neither is it overly reliable in terms of concrete comparative results. Getting that little disclaimer out of the way, however, the results are more than a little encouraging that the 3060 Ti will prove to be an exceptionally competent mid-tier GPU from Nvidia’s latest 30XX range.

While it clearly isn’t as (seemingly) powerful as the Nvidia 3070 or AMD Radeon 6800, this clearly wasn’t anticipated and, overall, the results are still excellent when compared to the AMD 5000 series GPUs or, indeed, the AMD 5700 XT.

What Do We Think?

With the launch just a little over a week away, we clearly don’t have long to go (at least in theory) before we find out just how good the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti really is and particularly in regards to where the land lies in comparisons. With it likely set to retail for a price in the region of $399, however, it’s pretty clear that many consumers are already eying this up with more than a little curiosity.

