Nvidia 3060 Ti’s Listed (With Prices) by EU Retailers

Nvidia isn’t expected to formally launch the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti until December 2nd. Despite the fact, however, that this GPU doesn’t officially exist yet, we have seen numerous leaks surrounding this graphics card over the last three weeks and even some pretty firm confirmation as to what the likely specifications will be! – Put simply, we all know the 3060 Ti exists, and is out there in the wild, we’re just waiting on Nvidia to rubber stamp it!

If you did, however, need even more confirmation of this fact, then coming in a report via Videocardz, various European retailers have already begun listing various 3060 Ti graphics cards on their websites. And even more surprisingly, many of them are including prices!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

We should begin by adding the caveat that there is nothing to confirm that the below prices are nailed down. It is, after all, entirely possible that these are simply placeholders until some official confirmation from the respective AIB partners is received. Given the general consistency, however, it does seem pretty indicative of what we can likely expect.

Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti EAGLE – €538.91

Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti EAGLE OC – €525.98

Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC – €558.16

Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti AORUS Master – €592.26

Inno3D RTX 3060 Ti Twin X2 OC – €502.23

Inno3D RTX 3060 Ti iChill X3 – €529.49

ZOTAC RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge – €568.38

What Do We Think?

Given that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is likely set to hit the market with a ‘Founders Edition’ MSRP of $399.99, the prices listed above are, quite frankly, a little bit more expensive than we both expected and hoped. Put simply, it seems that the 3060 Ti, depending on their specifications, will see custom designs ranging from around $480 all the way up to potentially $600. – Quite a lot of money for a GPU that is only expected to dwell in the ‘mid-tier’ market.

Still, with them set to officially be launched on December 2nd, we don’t have much longer to wait before we find out for certain!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!