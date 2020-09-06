Nvidia 3070 Memory Specs Hint What the Super/Ti May Offer

With the formal confirmation of the Nvidia 30XX series of graphics cards (specifically, the 3070, 3080, and 3090) it seems pretty clear that we’ve got some potentially amazing new gaming GPUs on our hands here! Of the three, however, while I’m certainly impressed with them as a whole, the 3070 does appear to offer the best balance of performance and price.

Better than a 2080 Ti for around £500? – it certainly sounds fantastic to me!

Following the listing of official specifications from a custom ASUS 3070 design, however, while that in itself gives us something to mull over, I think, without too much of a stretch of the imagination, there’s something here that may suggest more than what appears on the surface. Specifically, it may be indicative of what we can expect from the (seemingly inevitable) 3070 ‘Super’ or ‘Ti’ variants.

Nvidia 3070 Specs – What This Might Mean for the Super/Ti

In the specifications of this ASUS model (which you can check out here), it confirms that the Nvidia 3070 will utilize 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit wide memory bus. More so though, it squashes some pretty strong rumors suggesting that it was going to have 16 Gbps memory.

While I wouldn’t cite this as good or bad (as we’ve said regularly in the past, we’re holding judgment on these GPUs until we get them strapped onto our test bench), the fact that the base versions don’t have 16 Gbps memory clearly opens the door for this being one of the chief (and dare I say, easiest?) upgrades for the ‘Ti’ or ‘Super’ 3070 variants.

What Do We Think?

One of the most notable differences between Nvidia’s standard and ‘Super’ graphics cards has been the deployment of new, improved, and faster memory. As such, with the Nvidia 3070 apparently having a ‘modest’ 14 Gbps, the clear suggestion is that the ‘Super’ (whenever it releases) will push this up to 16 Gbps (and maybe even GDDR6X) which would potentially see it perfectly sandwiched as an even better more wallet-friendly option against Nvidia’s more high-end, and by proxy expensive, 3080/3090 GPUs.

Admittedly, this is just speculation. There is something about this though that just makes a hell of a lot of sense!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!