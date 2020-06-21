Nvidia (3080 Ti?) 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark Leaks

Despite the fact that we’re not expecting to hear any official news on the Nvidia 3XXX series of graphics cards for at least another 4-8 weeks, it seems that the last month has put the hype into full-blown overdrive! If you want an example of the level of news, rumor, and speculation we have seen, just check the link here!

Following a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that we may have gotten one of our first relatively solid pieces of information surrounding what level of performance we can expect from at least one of Nvidia’s new and upcoming top-spec GPUs.

Nvidia GPU Appears in 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark

Based on the above benchmark, this yet unknown Nvidia graphics card clearly provides a very hefty performance in the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark. You may, however, and at a casual glance, wonder why it’s not top of the list. Well, if you pay closer attention you’ll note that the chart includes both stock and AIB designs. Given that this graphics card is still a ‘stock’ version (in other words, an Nvidia original design), with it having 20-30% over and above the existing stock 2080 Ti, it seems pretty clear that this graphics card is going to be amazingly powerful!

A level of power that should, incidentally, be taken even further when AIB partners (such as MSI, Palit, EVGA, Gigabyte etc.) get their hands on it!

What Do We Think?

So, what is this graphics card? Well, the most straightforward answer is that it’s (more than likely) the new 3080 Ti. Either that or the previously hinted (but certainly not confirmed) 3090. One thing, however, is abundantly clear.

This new graphics card is going to be amazingly potent. So much, in fact, that if it is the 3080 Ti, we could see the biggest generational improvement since the 980 Ti versus the 1080 Ti.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!