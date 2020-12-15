Nvidia 3080 Ti Delayed Until February?

/ 30 mins ago
Nvidia logo

Officially speaking, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti doesn’t exist. Given the absolute mountain of evidence we’ve seen over the last few weeks, however, we know for a fact that it’s on the way, we just don’t know exactly when. – With inside sources initially citing that the graphics card would likely be launched in mid to late January, however, a new report via Videocardz suggests that Nvidia has now chosen, for reasons not entirely clear, to delay the 3080 Ti until around mid-February.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

One theory being presented for this apparent delay is that the recent launch of the AMD Radeon 6800 XT has given Nvidia’s management some pause for thought. Specifically, because they may not be entirely certain that the 3080 Ti will be significantly better than it and more so considering that, comparatively speaking, it’s expected to be around $250-$300 more expensive.

As such, the main idea is that Nvidia may be looking to see if they can, with this little extra time, squeeze a bit more performance out of the 3080 Ti. While, of course, attempting to not make the 3090 appear redundant.

nvidia 3070

When Can We Expect It?

Based upon this new information, which we should note has definitely not been confirmed, it is suggested that Nvidia will launch the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti around the Chinese New Year (February 11th to 17th) with a physical retail release expected around a week later.

Given that this will undoubtedly represent the overall ‘flagship’ model from the 30XX series, however, they’ll clearly be a lot of anticipation surrounding this GPU and, specifically, if Nvidia will stick with the anticipated $999 price tag!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!
Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Is X570 Worth it?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend