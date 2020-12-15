Nvidia 3080 Ti Delayed Until February?

Officially speaking, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti doesn’t exist. Given the absolute mountain of evidence we’ve seen over the last few weeks, however, we know for a fact that it’s on the way, we just don’t know exactly when. – With inside sources initially citing that the graphics card would likely be launched in mid to late January, however, a new report via Videocardz suggests that Nvidia has now chosen, for reasons not entirely clear, to delay the 3080 Ti until around mid-February.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

One theory being presented for this apparent delay is that the recent launch of the AMD Radeon 6800 XT has given Nvidia’s management some pause for thought. Specifically, because they may not be entirely certain that the 3080 Ti will be significantly better than it and more so considering that, comparatively speaking, it’s expected to be around $250-$300 more expensive.

As such, the main idea is that Nvidia may be looking to see if they can, with this little extra time, squeeze a bit more performance out of the 3080 Ti. While, of course, attempting to not make the 3090 appear redundant.

When Can We Expect It?

Based upon this new information, which we should note has definitely not been confirmed, it is suggested that Nvidia will launch the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti around the Chinese New Year (February 11th to 17th) with a physical retail release expected around a week later.

Given that this will undoubtedly represent the overall ‘flagship’ model from the 30XX series, however, they’ll clearly be a lot of anticipation surrounding this GPU and, specifically, if Nvidia will stick with the anticipated $999 price tag!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!