Nvidia 3090 PCB Images Appear Online

/ 4 seconds ago
nvidia logo mds

Later today Nvidia is formally expected to confirm the launch of its new 30XX series of graphics cards likely starting with its top-tier models. Despite that time creeping ever closer, however, there is still more than enough opportunity for some products or information to leak out a little earlier than Team Green anticipated!

So, what’s new this time? Well, following a report via TechPowerUp, images have leaked online reportedly coming from the PCB (printed circuit board) of their new (presumable flagship) GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

nvidia 3090 PCB

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 PCB

The PCB confirms prior rumors of the ‘V’ shape design and, overall, looks much smaller than many might have anticipated when compared to some of the leaked full-sized GPU models we’ve seen so far. So, what can we conclude from this?

Well, given that the predominant factor in the designs has been some (apparently) pretty big GPUs in terms of size (roughly coming in at about a 2.7 PCI-slot) it seems pretty clear that most of this ‘space’ has been necessary to primarily accommodate a pretty hefty heatsink and cooling solution.

nvidia 3090 PCB

What Do We Think?

We have heard rumors for quite some time now that the top-end Nvidia 30XX graphics cards might run a little toasty while at full-tilt and, based on this PCB image leak, it seems pretty clear that the vast majority of the size is merely to accommodate a solid cooling system. So, while overall gaming performance is clearly going to be a primary factor in the 30XX GPUs, it shouldn’t be ignored that temperature control is almost certainly going to be a pretty significant part of the equasion as well.

With their launch expected within the next few hours, however, perhaps Nvidia will shed some light on this for us.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    How many cores will AMD's next line of CPUs have?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend