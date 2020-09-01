Nvidia 3090 PCB Images Appear Online

Later today Nvidia is formally expected to confirm the launch of its new 30XX series of graphics cards likely starting with its top-tier models. Despite that time creeping ever closer, however, there is still more than enough opportunity for some products or information to leak out a little earlier than Team Green anticipated!

So, what’s new this time? Well, following a report via TechPowerUp, images have leaked online reportedly coming from the PCB (printed circuit board) of their new (presumable flagship) GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 PCB

The PCB confirms prior rumors of the ‘V’ shape design and, overall, looks much smaller than many might have anticipated when compared to some of the leaked full-sized GPU models we’ve seen so far. So, what can we conclude from this?

Well, given that the predominant factor in the designs has been some (apparently) pretty big GPUs in terms of size (roughly coming in at about a 2.7 PCI-slot) it seems pretty clear that most of this ‘space’ has been necessary to primarily accommodate a pretty hefty heatsink and cooling solution.

What Do We Think?

We have heard rumors for quite some time now that the top-end Nvidia 30XX graphics cards might run a little toasty while at full-tilt and, based on this PCB image leak, it seems pretty clear that the vast majority of the size is merely to accommodate a solid cooling system. So, while overall gaming performance is clearly going to be a primary factor in the 30XX GPUs, it shouldn’t be ignored that temperature control is almost certainly going to be a pretty significant part of the equasion as well.

With their launch expected within the next few hours, however, perhaps Nvidia will shed some light on this for us.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!