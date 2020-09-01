Nvidia 3090 Slides Leak Suggesting 100% RTX Performance Boost

It’s been 2 years now since Nvidia debuted their RTX technology within the launch of their 20XX series of graphics cards and I don’t think it’s entirely unfair to say that, at least so far, RTX features haven’t been that widely adopted by game developers. With only around 30-50 games currently allowing you to fully optimize the experience through either ray tracing or DLSS, I personally think, as isn’t uncommon with Nvidia, it was an impressive technology but was certainly subject to a little hyperbole in how ‘revolutionary’ it would be at the time.

With more and more developers looking to fully utilize the impressive features it can offer, however, despite the rather downbeat tone above, I do think that the 30XX range due for launch today will be the first to truly capitalize on it. How much though? Well, following a report via TechPowerUp, slides apparently leaking directly from Nvidia suggest that the RTX performance from the upcoming 3090 will be, roughly speaking, 100% better than seen on the best 20XX GPU.

Nvidia RTX on the 3090

One of the biggest criticisms of RTX (specifically ray tracing) is that when it is enabled, a game’s performance can drop off quite significantly. Roughly about 10-25% in terms of FPS output although this does vary depending on exactly what game and how well the RTX technology has been implimented.

We did, of course, expect to see this improved quite significantly in the 30XX range but with this slide, it seems pretty clear that Nvidia believes the overall performance may be around 100% better. A figure that, at least potentially, could see RTX truly become the new mainstream standard.

What Do We Think?

As we noted above, at the risk of sounding critical, Nvidia does tend to err towards hyperbole when it comes to new technologies and product launches. As such, we won’t really know just how much better RTX has got until we get some graphics cards released and directly compared (in-game) to the 20XX series with all the RTX bells and whistles turned on.

Is RTX (ray tracing particularly) going to be better though? Yes! Almost certainly. Will the performance improvement really be this good though? Well, let’s just say that we’re quietly optimistic that it will be the case, but until we have a 3090 strapped on our test bench, we’ll hold off with the cake and candles!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!