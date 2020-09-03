Nvidia 30XX’s to Come Bundled with Watch Dogs Legion & GeForce NOW

Whenever a new graphics card is launched, it’s certainly not unusual (be it from Nvidia or AMD) to occasionally see a game (or maybe two) bundled in with it. Well, with the Nvidia 30XX graphics cards set for release later this month, Team Green has some good news for you!

In announcing their 30XX GPU Series bundle, the purchase of a qualifying graphics card will not only come with a free copy of ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’, but it’ll also include a year’s free subscription to their ‘GeForce Now’ game streaming service!

Nvidia 30XX Graphics Card Gaming Bundle!

In announcing the launch of this bundle deal, Nvidia has said:

“Following months of speculation, we have finally unveiled our new GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards, which give gamers unprecedented performance, best-in-class ray tracing, game-changing technologies like NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex, and other awesome advantages and benefits that are detailed in full in our announcement article. To celebrate, we’ve lined up an amazing bundle for you that goes live September 17th, the day GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs start arriving in stores. If you purchase one of these new GPUs or a pre-built GeForce RTX 30 Series PC at a participating partner, you’ll get a PC digital download copy of Watch Dogs: Legion, and a 1-year subscription to our GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, enabling you to play your PC games on other devices and when you’re away from home.”

Claiming Your Bundle!

So, presuming you’re planning on getting yourself an Nvidia 30XX graphics card, you might be wondering how can you claim your free bundle. Well, following the registration of your purchase, Nvidia will provide you with a code for Watch Dogs: Legion which is set for release on October 29th.

In regards to GeForce Now, while you’ll also receive a code to claim your year’s free subscription, please note that you must do this before November 30th otherwise the deal will expire! As some free goodies to sweeten the deal, however, those 3070’s are looking even tastier than they did before!

For more information on this bundle and their 30XX GPU products, you can check out the official Nvidia website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!