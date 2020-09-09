Nvidia 30XX Series Image Shows How Big the 3090 Is!

Following a leak late last month, we were given a somewhat rough indication that in terms of comparative size to prior releases, the Nvidia 3090 graphics card was likely going to be pretty huge. Well, following a report via Videocardz, an image has leaked online confirming more than a few factors.

Firstly, we have an image of Nvidia’s 3070 Founders Edition graphics card. Something that, to my knowledge, has not yet been shown in this much detail beyond those pictures coming directly from Nvidia. Not only that though, by showing all three cards directly side-by-side, we also know that the 3090 (on the left) is going to be amazingly huge!

Nvidia 30XX Graphics Card Comparisons

Based on the images, it seems pretty much certain that while the 3080 and 3070 will likely represent something around a PCI 2-slot design, the 3090 is pushing perhaps as far as 3! Although we have heard indications that it is technically 2.7, in practical remits, you’re going to need 3 empty pci-e slots to accommodate this clearly huge GPU.

In terms of size as well, it’s not just the girth. It is understood that the graphics card itself is over 12″ in length (31.3CM) making it, outside of the realms of extreme custom-GPUs, perhaps one of the biggest ever seen!

What Do We Think?

While the 3080 and 3070 do, in terms of size, look a lot more sensible, there is a factor regarding the 3090 that I hadn’t considered until now. Given its sheer size, just how heavy is this GPU going to be? I mean, looking at it in that image, I would be very reluctant to install that without some kind of secondary mounting support.

That being said though, with the release due in the next couple of weeks, we don’t have long to go before we can find out for ourselves and, of course, pass on the word to you!

