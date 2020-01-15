Nvidia 360 Hz Monitor Made me Feel Like a Pro @ CES 2020

So, it seems Nvidia has a lot to be proud of at CES 2020. Sure, they’ve got their RTX and GTX graphics cards, but right now, there’s not really a lot new going on there. However, they did have a bunch of sweet laptops from their partner brands, but again, they’re pretty much what we would have expected too.

The latest Intel and even AMD CPUs, combined with the latest Nvidia GPUs and a MAX-Q design. Not to dismiss them, they’re fantastic, but as I said, it’s what we expected.

One thing that did impress was the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition. They ran the real-time ray tracing render of a scene on a similarly priced Mac and not only was the Nvidia system a hell of a lot faster, but it was also running cool and quiet. The Mac was making a royal racket!

Now, this is the one thing I mocked all week… until I tried it. I like my 4K monitors, I’m not a pro-gamer, heck, I don’t even play FPS games any more. 360 Hz seems like a luxury that I didn’t need, but Nvidia knows how to sell it.

So I had two similar monitors. One was 60 Hz the other the new 360 Hz. I had ten attempts at making the shot as the enemy ran past the gate in CS:GO. I don’t really play CS:GO, but I’m familiar with the scene from watching friends play. At 60 Hz, I was utter crap, I got 1/10 shots. They moved me to the new monitor and much to my own amazement, and the amazement of every other journalist in the room who mocked my 60 Hz attempts, I got 9/10. Well, that’s that really, it works!

