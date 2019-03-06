Nvidia 419.35 GeForce WHQL Driver Is Released

Nvidia 419.35 Driver

It is that time again where, with upcoming game releases on the horizon, Nvidia has provided a driver update to their GeForce Experience to provide the best support possible.

With the latest release, Nvidia has promised optimisation for games such as

Apex Legends, Devil May Cry 5, and Tom Clancy’s The Division II and, of course, a number of other improvements.

Update Notes!

While the full patch notes can be read via the link here – The main update ‘fixed’ notes include;

[G-SYNC]: With a G-SYNC and G-SYNC Compatible display connected in clone mode, flashing occurs on games played on the G-SYNC display with G-SYNC enabled. [200482157]

[Apex Legends]: DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG error message may appear and then the game crashes.[2503360]

[Hitman 2]: Pixelated corruption appears in the game. [2504274]

[Batman: Arkham Origins]: PhysX fog renders incorrectly [2451459]

[GeForce RTX 2080][PhysX][Assassin’s Creed 4 – Black Flag]: Smoke dispersal appears accelerated. [2498928]

Microsoft.Photos.exe randomly crashes. [200496899]

NVDisplay.Container.exe causes high CPU usage. [200496099]

Where Can I Download Them?

As always, if you have a Nvidia graphics card installed you almost certainly have ‘GeForce Experience’ installed. As such, if you open this program and click to ‘check for updates’ you should be prompted to download the new version.

Alternatively, you can manually download the latest drivers via the link here!

What do you think? Do you notice performance improvements with the Nvidia updates? – Let us know in the comments!