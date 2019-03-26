Nvidia 419.67 Driver Released for Firestorm, Sekiro and Anthem DLSS

Are you rocking Nvidia hardware? Then you may want to update your drivers today! The latest update, GeForce 419.67, brings a huge range of updates for recent releases. The most important of which is DLSS support for Anthem. However, there’s also a bunch of optimisations for Battlefield V‘s Firestorm mode, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Of course, you can view the full changelog below!

NVIDIA GeForce 419.67 WHQL Driver Release Notes

Provides the optimal gaming experience for Battlefield V: Firestorm, Anthem, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Gaming Technology

Includes support for G-SYNC compatible surround mode and two new G-SYNC compatible monitors.

3D Vision Profiles

Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:

Devil May Cry 5 – Not recommended

Total War: Three Kingdoms – Not recommended

Software Module Versions

nView – 149.34

HD Audio Driver – 1.3.38.13

NVIDIA PhysX System Software – 9.19.0218

GeForce Experience – 3.18.0.92

CUDA – 10.1

NVIDIA Control Panel – 8.1.951.0

Fixed Issues