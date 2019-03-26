Nvidia 419.67 Driver Released for Firestorm, Sekiro and Anthem DLSS
Peter Donnell / 2 mins ago
Are you rocking Nvidia hardware? Then you may want to update your drivers today! The latest update, GeForce 419.67, brings a huge range of updates for recent releases. The most important of which is DLSS support for Anthem. However, there’s also a bunch of optimisations for Battlefield V‘s Firestorm mode, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
Of course, you can view the full changelog below!
NVIDIA GeForce 419.67 WHQL Driver Release Notes
Provides the optimal gaming experience for Battlefield V: Firestorm, Anthem, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
Gaming Technology
Includes support for G-SYNC compatible surround mode and two new G-SYNC compatible monitors.
3D Vision Profiles
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:
- Devil May Cry 5 – Not recommended
- Total War: Three Kingdoms – Not recommended
Software Module Versions
- nView – 149.34
- HD Audio Driver – 1.3.38.13
- NVIDIA PhysX System Software – 9.19.0218
- GeForce Experience – 3.18.0.92
- CUDA – 10.1
- NVIDIA Control Panel – 8.1.951.0
Fixed Issues
- [DaVinci Resolve]: Performance drop occurs. [2532482]
- [Ghost Recon: Wildlands][Ansel]: The game experiences low performance and stuttering and then crashes when using Ansel. [2515076]
- [HDR][Far Cry:New Dawn DirectX 11]: Desktop brightness and color gets overexposed with ALT + TAB when Windows HDR is disabled and in-game HDR is enabled. [200495279]
- [Total War: Warhammer 2]: Poor performance when using antialiasing. [2506465]
- [Adobe]: Artifacts may appear in Adobe applications (fixed for single-GPU case).[2533911]
- [Apex Legends]: Screen gets corrupted when switching from windowed mode to fullscreen mode when Windows HDR is enabled.[2523309]
- [GeForce Experience]: Parts of the screen are cut off when recording video with Shadowplay. [2517587]
- [Turing][Star Citizen]: The game flickers and then crashes to the desktop. [2518104]
- [GeForce GTX 980]: NVAPI calls take a large amount of CPU time. [2418933]
- [Titan RTX]: Graphics card rises about 20 degrees Celsius when running NVLINK command to enable TCC mode. [2504836]
- [GeForce RTX 2080][Notebook][Resolume Arena 6]: The game exhibits slow performance. [2511725]
- [GeForce RTX 2070]: With two monitors connected and active, the second monitor flickers. [2517103]