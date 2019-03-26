Nvidia 419.67 Driver Released for Firestorm, Sekiro and Anthem DLSS

/ 2 mins ago
Nvidia 419.67 Driver Released for Firestorm, Sekiro and Anthem DLSS

Are you rocking Nvidia hardware? Then you may want to update your drivers today! The latest update, GeForce 419.67, brings a huge range of updates for recent releases. The most important of which is DLSS support for Anthem. However, there’s also a bunch of optimisations for Battlefield V‘s Firestorm mode, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Of course, you can view the full changelog below!

NVIDIA GeForce 419.67 WHQL Driver Release Notes

Provides the optimal gaming experience for Battlefield V: Firestorm, Anthem, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Gaming Technology

Includes support for G-SYNC compatible surround mode and two new G-SYNC compatible monitors.

3D Vision Profiles
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:

  • Devil May Cry 5 – Not recommended
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms – Not recommended

Software Module Versions

  • nView – 149.34
  • HD Audio Driver – 1.3.38.13
  • NVIDIA PhysX System Software – 9.19.0218
  • GeForce Experience – 3.18.0.92
  • CUDA – 10.1
  • NVIDIA Control Panel – 8.1.951.0

Fixed Issues

  • [DaVinci Resolve]: Performance drop occurs. [2532482]
  • [Ghost Recon: Wildlands][Ansel]: The game experiences low performance and stuttering and then crashes when using Ansel. [2515076]
  • [HDR][Far Cry:New Dawn DirectX 11]: Desktop brightness and color gets overexposed with ALT + TAB when Windows HDR is disabled and in-game HDR is enabled. [200495279]
  • [Total War: Warhammer 2]: Poor performance when using antialiasing. [2506465]
  • [Adobe]: Artifacts may appear in Adobe applications (fixed for single-GPU case).[2533911]
  • [Apex Legends]: Screen gets corrupted when switching from windowed mode to fullscreen mode when Windows HDR is enabled.[2523309]
  • [GeForce Experience]: Parts of the screen are cut off when recording video with Shadowplay. [2517587]
  • [Turing][Star Citizen]: The game flickers and then crashes to the desktop. [2518104]
  • [GeForce GTX 980]: NVAPI calls take a large amount of CPU time. [2418933]
  • [Titan RTX]: Graphics card rises about 20 degrees Celsius when running NVLINK command to enable TCC mode. [2504836]
  • [GeForce RTX 2080][Notebook][Resolume Arena 6]: The game exhibits slow performance. [2511725]
  • [GeForce RTX 2070]: With two monitors connected and active, the second monitor flickers. [2517103]
Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!