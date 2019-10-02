Nvidia 436.48 Driver Release for Ghost Recon and More

The new Nvidia QHQL drivers are here at last. The update brings optimal performance updates for this week’s biggest releases too. These include Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Asgard’s Wrath. Plus, if you grabbed the new HTC VIVE Cosmos VR HMD, support has now been added!

NVIDIA GeForce 436.48 WHQL Driver Release Notes

Game Ready

Provides increased performance and the optimal gaming experience for Tom Clancy?s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Asgard?s Wrath.

Gaming Technology

Adds support for the HTC VIVE Cosmos VR HMD.

Software Module Versions

nView – 149.77

HD Audio Driver – 1.3.38.21

NVIDIA PhysX System Software – 9.19.0218

GeForce Experience – 3.20.0.118

CUDA – 10.1

Standard NVIDIA Control Panel – 8.1.940.0

DCH NVIDIA Control Panel – 8.1.956.0

Fixed Issues

[UBOAT]: The game crashes due to memory allocation issues when launching Sandbox mode from the main menu. [2694301]

[Tom Clancy?s The Division II]: The game may crash when played in DirectX 12 mode. [200406322]

[Vulkan-based games]: Error message appears in the game when invoking GeForce Experience Freestyle or Ansel using the hot keys. [200549987]

[Tradesmen OS3DE]: Some objects are missing in the game. [2691363]

[Cinema4D]: Brushes produce a ghosting effect. [2633267]

Where to Download

You can download the NVIDIA GeForce 436.48 WHQL driver from here.