Nvidia Launches 451.67 WHQL – Game Ready For Death Stranding

July 14th will finally see the PC port of Death Stranding arrive and, if you’re anything like me, you’re probably really looking forward to seeing just how amazing this will look. As often comes with a new and big gaming release, however, Nvidia owners out there intending to play this are going to want to check their GeForce Experience app as the latest 451.67 WHQL drivers have been released offering game ready support not only for this, but also for a number of other major upcoming PC releases!

Nvidia 451.67 WHQL – Death Stranding Ready!

In announcing the news, while the driver update is primarily being marketed for the upcoming release of Death Stranding, it does also include ‘game ready’ status for a number of other big PC releases.

“This new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Death Stranding. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and F1 2020.”

Where Can I Get the Update?

So, presuming you’re going to make this update (which, if you intend to play Death Stranding certainly sounds like a good idea) you may need some help in how to do that. Well, if you already have the GeForce Experience app installed on your PC, a quick check of it should prompt you to update to the latest drivers. – Failing which, you can manually download them (as well as learn more information) via the link here!

What do you think? How often do you update your graphics card drivers? – Let us know in the comments!