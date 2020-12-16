Nvidia 460.89 WHQL – Even More Game Ready for Quake II RTX

Nvidia has announced the release of its latest graphics card driver update and with 460.89 WHQL, Quake II RTX now comes with full support including Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions. – If you are, therefore, planning to stretch your Quake II ray tracing muscles, you’re definitely going to want to check this out!

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready 460.89 WHQL

In announcing the release of this latest graphics card driver update, Nvidia has said:

“Quake II RTX has just been updated to v1.4.0, introducing new improvements and support for platform-agnostic Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions. Quake II RTX was initially released in June 2019, reimagining the classic game’s graphics with amazing ray-traced lighting, shadows, and reflections. With the 2019 release coming well ahead of cross-vendor Vulkan APIs for ray tracing, Quake II RTX implemented ray tracing using NVIDIA’s ‘VKRay’ extensions. This past month, the Khronos standards body formally released new cross-vendor KHR ray tracing extensions for Vulkan. So with this exciting development, NVIDIA is releasing a new Quake II RTX game update and Game Ready Driver to take advantage of the new Vulkan extensions. Now, any GPU with support for Vulkan Ray Tracing can experience Quake II RTX in all its path-traced glory. For GeForce RTX gamers, simply update to our newest Game Ready Driver from the Drivers tab of GeForce Experience, and update to the latest version of Quake II RTX, either on Steam, our website, or GitHub. If you experience any technical issues with the new GeForce Game Ready 460.89 WHQL driver please post a detailed report on the GeForce.com Driver Feedback Forum, where our Customer Care team can better assist you.”

Where Can I Get This Update?

So, presuming you’re going to make this update (which, if you intend to play Quake II RTX, certainly sounds like a good idea) you may need some help in how to do that. Well, if you already have the Nvidia GeForce Experience app installed on your PC, a quick check of it should prompt you to update to the latest drivers. – Failing which, you can manually download them (as well as learn more information) via the link here!

