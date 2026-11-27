A user with an RTX 5060 installed NVIDIA‘s new 621.40 driver, only to lose the monitor signal as soon as the driver was activated. Even after restarting the PC, the screen remained black, although the computer itself and its fans continued working normally. This is just one of many similar reports appearing in the official thread for this driver, making the situation even more concerning.

Version 621.40 arrived two days ago to fix the excessive SSD writes caused by previous drivers. However, users on NVIDIA’s forum are already reporting signal loss through HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C, especially with RTX 50 series graphics cards. One problem solved, another one appears.

NVIDIA Faces Black Screens, Flickering Monitors, and 8-bit Color

The truth is that the problems vary from one system to another. A user with an RTX 5080 says that when using two monitors in extended mode, the main monitor turns off and back on every few seconds. Another user claims that, since the versions released after 617.42, the 10-bit color output switches back to 8-bit even though it is still selected in the control panel.

There is also no agreement when it comes to the SSD write issue. Some users confirm that the affected log file barely grows after 24 hours, while others detect constant writes to other log files in NVIDIA App. There is even one user who reports 36 GB of writes in a single day from the FrameView SDK service.

The solution most often mentioned in the thread is to go back to an older driver, such as 617.42 or 610.88, after removing the current one using DDU in Safe Mode. Another user, however, claims that the problem disappeared after performing a clean installation using the custom installation option.

NVIDIA has pinned a guide in the thread asking users to provide details about their errors, but the company has not yet commented on these specific issues. We will see how long it takes to release a permanent fix. As more information becomes available, we’ll make sure to let you guys know here at eTeknix.