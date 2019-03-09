Nvidia 65″ 4K G-Sync HDR 144Hz Gaming Monitor Goes Live

Nvidia 65″ 4K G-Sync HDR 144Hz Gaming Monitor

Consider that you have just finished putting together your dream PC build. The only component left that can truly have any real effect on your experience is the monitor and a quick peruse of various websites will show you that you have a lot to choose from.

So which do you go for? Well, it all depends on what you consider your priorities. Is it the refresh rate for those higher FPS outputs? The resolution for those nicer graphics? Or is it just as basic as the size of the screen?

Well, if all of those are your top priorities then following a listing on Amazon, Nvidia has just launched their 65″ 4K G-Sync HDR 144Hz Gaming Monitor. As you might expect, however, it comes with a pretty hefty price tag!

Features!

The key features for the monitor are listed as follows;

BECOME A LEGEND – Brace your senses for legendary gameplay and soul-shaking realism. Made possible on the colossal OMEN X Emperium 65 Big Format Gaming Display with NVIDIA G-SYNC HDR

65 Big Format Gaming Display with NVIDIA G-SYNC HDR VESA Certified Display HDR 1,000 – VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000 with 1,000 nits peak luminance provides vivid, colorful , and high contrast visuals. As well as the highest level of certification for an HDR display available today

1000 with 1,000 nits peak luminance provides vivid, , and high contrast visuals. As well as the highest level of certification for an HDR display available today GAME WITHOUT GHOSTING – Rapid refresh rate up to 144Hz and 4ms response time with NVIDIA G-SYNC HDR lets you experience striking quality exactly as the developer intended. NVIDIA G-SYNC HDR tandems with a GeForce graphics card. To eliminate screen tearing, flickering, ghosting, and stuttering to give you seamless gameplay

CUTTING-EDGE VISUALS – 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160) brings jaw-dropping quality to a massive 65-inch diagonal monitor. Equipped with VESA mounting, 400mm x 400mm. MVA Panel lets you play at any angle without losing image quality

CINEMATIC COLOR – 95% DCI-P3 color gamut produces alluring color saturation. While full-array 384-zone direct backlighting illuminates OMEN X Emperium 65 for deep color contrast. The same color space used in digital cinemas

gamut produces alluring saturation. While full-array 384-zone direct backlighting illuminates OMEN X 65 for deep contrast. The same space used in digital cinemas ALL-IN-ONE ENTERTAINMENT – NVIDIA Shield empowers you to stream your favorite movies and shows in brilliant 4K UHD resolution. For an ultimate entertainment powerhouse

movies and shows in brilliant 4K UHD resolution. For an ultimate entertainment powerhouse UNPARALLELED RESPONSIVENESS – Ultra-Low Latency that rivals the accuracy and speed of e-sport monitors to give you a serious advantage over your competition

How Much Do They Cost?

Although currently only seemingly available in the US, the monitor does (as you might have guessed) carry a pretty significant price tag. – How much? Well, this particular one has hit the market for $4999.

That is, in fairness, a pretty ridiculous price. In fact, I daresay that this might reflect at least twice of what most of you reading this paid for your system. Nobody ever said, however, that quality doesn’t come without cost and this is, by all accounts, one of the most powerful monitors ever released.

You can check out the official Amazon listing via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!