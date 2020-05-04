Nvidia Adds DLSS 2.0 Support to GeForce Now

Since officially launching earlier this year, the Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming hasn’t exactly gotten off to the best start with around 10 developers now having officially withdrawn their titles from the platform. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, GeForce Now has been given a pretty hefty upgrade with it now officially offering support for DLSS 2.0. Albeit, nothing technically can use it yet!

GeForce Now Gets DLSS 2.0

For those of you unaware, DLSS is a system that takes lower-resolution rendered images and then looks to automatically improve them utilizing AI. This method can put significantly less strain on graphics cards hardware and, by proxy, allow it to produce much better in-game graphics. Put simply, if you own an Nvidia 20XX graphics card, DLSS 2.0 can provide a solid performance boost.

As such, it’s a system that clearly sounds like a fantastic idea for their streaming service. Albeit, there is one pretty big problem. Namely, that no GeForce Now games are using it yet!

Support?

Despite the introduction of DLSS 2.0 support, it should be noted that no games on GeForce Now currently support it. At least, not yet. Nvidia has, however, confirmed that ‘Control’ will be the first game to feature it and a DLSS 2.0 function will be added within the coming weeks. In addition, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and Deliver Us The Moon will also be added within the next few months.

Is it enough to help give the GeForce Now service a boost in the arm though? Probably not. What Nvidia needs to do in that regard is to add more games and get itself out there more! Too many people don’t even know that this even exists and that’s the biggest problem as far as I see it!

What do you think? Do you use Nvidia GeForce Now? If so, what are your thoughts on it? – Let us know in the comments!