Nvidia Adds DLSS Support To 4 New Games!

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing gaming – from in-game physics and animation simulation to real-time rendering and AI-assisted broadcasting features. And Nvidia is at the forefront of this field, bringing gamers, scientists, and creators incredible advancements. With Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), Nvidia set out to redefine real-time rendering through AI-based super-resolution – rendering fewer pixels, then using AI to construct sharp, higher resolution images, giving gamers previously unheard-of performance gains.



Powered by dedicated AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs called Tensor Cores, DLSS has accelerated performance in more than 25 games to date, boosting frame rates significantly, ensuring GeForce RTX gamers receive high-performance gameplay at the highest resolutions and detail settings, and when using immersive ray-traced effects. And now, Nvidia has delivered four new DLSS titles for gamers to enjoy.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Activision’s blockbuster launched November 13th with raytracing, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, NVIDIA Ansel, and NVIDIA Highlights!

Raytracing introduced an extra level of visual refinement to the cinematic campaign and Multiplayer, with ray-traced shadows and ambient occlusion shading taking graphical fidelity to 11.

NVIDIA DLSS boosted frame rates by up to 85% at 4K on our range of GeForce RTX graphics cards, for the fastest, highest-fidelity Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War experience possible:

War Thunder

Gaijin Entertainment’s War Thunder is an extremely popular free-to-play, cross-platform PvP game, dedicated to aviation, armoured vehicles, and naval craft from World War II and the Cold War. Players use aircraft, attack helicopters, tanks and naval ships to compete in battle, and with the launch of the game’s “New Power” update, these battles now look even better thanks to the addition of new and improved effects and features, detailed here.

Also included in the New Power update is NVIDIA DLSS, which accelerates performance in the game by up to 30% at 4K:

Enlisted

Darkflow Software’s Enlisted is an online squad-based first person MMO shooter covering key battles from World War II, with ground forces, tanks, aircraft, and more. In recent days, the game has entered into Closed Beta, which you can participate in, and with that launch came the introduction of DLSS support, boosting frame rates by up to 55% at 4K:

Ready or Not

Void Interactive’s Ready or Not is inspired by the classic S.W.A.T. games of old, giving you command of highly trained officers in single-player and multiplayer.

An ongoing alpha has received a new update, adding support for ray-traced reflections, ray-traced shadows, ray-traced ambient occlusion shading, and DLSS, which accelerates performance by up to 120% at 4K with the new ray-traced effects enabled:

Much More to Come!

These titles join the ever-growing list of games enhanced with NVIDIA technology that makes the experiences of GeForce gamers even better. More integrations of NVIDIA DLSS, Reflex, and raytracing are in the works, including in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about Nvidia and DLSS, you can check out their official website via the link here!

