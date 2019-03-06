NVIDIA Adds Metro Exodus to RTX Game Bundle

Matching AMD’s Triple AAA Bundle

NVIDIA is improving upon their existing RTX game bundle featuring Battlefield V and Anthem. Now they are also tossing in Metro Exodus for free, giving users three free AAA games with the purchase of a new RTX graphics card.

This of course now puts them almost on par with AMD’s Raise the Game Fully Loaded Bundle, providing three AAA games as well. Except of course, AMD partnered up with CAPCOM for Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 2, as well as Ubisoft for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

Which GeForce Graphics Cards Qualify for this Promo?

This bundle is exclusive to GeForce RTX graphics cards and excludes the new GTX 1660 Ti. Also, unlike AMD’s Raise the Game bundle, those who purchase the cheaper RTX 2060 or RTX 2070 are only getting a choice of a single game.

In comparison, even RTX 570 and RX 580 purchasers have a choice of getting two games from the three AMD offers.

Those who purchase an RTX 2080 or RTX 2080 Ti however, will get all three games in the bundle.

Note that this also applies to partner pre-built PCs which incorporate these RTX video cards. So if users purchase a MAINGEAR PC with an RTX 2080 Ti for example, they are eligible to receive all three games.

For the full terms and conditions of this bundle, please read this page from NVIDIA’s website.