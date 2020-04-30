Nvidia Ampere GPU Specs May have Leaked Online

A little under a week ago, Nvidia teased that we needed to start ‘Getting Amped’ for an announcement they were going to make on May 14th. With that very specific choice of wording, it didn’t exactly take a genius to speculate that this was going to be the formal reveal of the Ampere based Nvidia 30XX graphics cards.

In something that should be treated with a colossally huge pinch of salt, however, a report via DSOGaming claims to have found leaked specifications claiming to be from this new Nvidia GPU platform! – Yes, we may have our first window into what the 30XX series will represent!

Nvidia Ampere Specifications Leak?

We should note that there are two major points we should clarify surrounding this ‘leak’. Firstly, there’s absolutely no way to know for certain at this point that it’s genuine. Secondly, it’s the kind of information that could very easily be faked or ‘guessed’ at. As such, this ‘leak’ requires a lot of skepticism.

If true, however, this could represent a pretty major leak for Nvidia who would’ve undoubtedly wanted this information kept secret until their keynote speech on May 14th.

What Do We Think?

I’ve we’ve learned one thing over the years, it’s that Nvidia loves misinformation. As such, don’t expect to see or hear them comment on this particular leak.

If it is true though, one of the most interesting aspects undoubtedly has to be the planned release dates. With the 3060 likely representing the ‘entry-level’ tier of Ampere, it would perhaps be a little surprising to see it released so much later than the main pack of GPUs. Then again, Nvidia does like to get the ‘big boys’ out of the way first. It makes sense, but again, there is more than enough history to fake it.

Make of it what you will, all we’ll say is that the validity of it is dubious at best, but highly-interesting if correct!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!