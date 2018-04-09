Nvidia Announce An End To Support For 32-Bit Systems

Nvidia Announce that it is ending support for 32-bit systems

I think it’s fairly safe to say that most of us these days are running on 64-bit operating systems. The fact that there are certain RAM and VRAM limitations in a 32-bit operating system means that in recent years the platform has become fairly redundant. If you are, however, still using a 32-bit operating system with a Nvidia card, you might want to consider making the swap.

On an official Nvidia website post, the company has announced that it will cease supporting 32-bit systems in new driver updates.

What will this mean?

As above, for the vast majority of people, this will mean very little. For a small portion, however, it will mean that in the future, they will no longer be able to access updates to their graphics card drivers. This month is set to mark the final supported 32-bit update for the drivers and as such, from this point on you might find it tricky.

In the post, Nvidia has said: “Game Ready Driver upgrades, including performance enhancements, new features, and bug fixes, will be available only on 64-bit operating systems. Critical security updates will be provided for 32-bit operating systems through January 2019.”

So, if you are going to continue to use 32-bit operating systems on your Nvidia card, while you will no longer receive driver updates, you will still get critical security updates. Well, until January 2019 anyway.

Why is Nvidia doing this?

The short answer again is that very people are still using 32-bit operating systems. At least, very few who either need or require the use of a Nvidia graphics card. As such, it does make sense that Nvidia has decided to abandon the platform. It will, after all, only affect a small minority of people.

What do you think about this? Surprised at the announcement? Think the decision makes sense? In addition, how many do you think this will affect? – Let us know in the comments!