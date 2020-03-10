Nvidia Announces Cancellation of GTC 2020 Webcast

It’s likely not escaped your attention that with the current concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, many major tech events are either in doubt or have been outright postponed. While Nvidia was planning on launching a webcast in lieu of a physical appearance at GTC 2020 (featuring a keynote speech from CEO Jensen Huang), following an official statement on their website, it seems that this too has now been canceled.

So, what’s happening now? Well, instead of making a live webcast, it seems that Nvidia will instead launch some form of a (supposedly significant) press release on March 24th. In the statement, Nvidia has said:

“NVIDIA today announced that, in light of the spread of the coronavirus, it is deferring plans to deliver a webcast keynote as part of the digital version of its GPU Technology Conference later this month. The company will, instead, issue on Tuesday, March 24, news announcements that had been scheduled to be shared in the keynote. This will be followed by an investor call with NVIDIA founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang. [This call] will be accessible to other listeners. The call will begin at 8am Pacific time and will be accessible at investor.nvidia.com. NVIDIA had initially planned to host its 11th annual GTC on March 22-26 at the San Jose Convention Center. With an anticipated audience of 10,000. Amid the worsening coronavirus situation, the company said earlier this month that it was shifting much of the conference to its digital platform. The company believes that continuing public health uncertainties would challenge its ability to produce and deliver a digital keynote. Other components of GTC Digital will still take place. Including live webinars, recorded talks and panels, research posters, trainings, and Connect with Experts sessions available starting Wednesday, March 25. More details will be provided in the coming days.”

What Do We Think?

It’s certainly a bit strange why Nvidia has decided to cancel their webcast. Specifically, over concerns surrounding the Coronavirus. I mean, presumably the virus hasn’t yet found a way to transmit itself over the internet.

Our best guess is that the company may have concerns that the Livestream may have been publically broadcast and, at times like this, we’re all pretty much being encouraged to avoid large public gatherings as much as possible. Well, either that or Jensen Huang has himself in an isolation bubble. Which, based on some of the hysteria, I couldn’t necessarily blame him!

We will, of course, be ready and waiting for March 24th to bring you the highlights of the Nvidia news. As above though, just don’t expect much video content from them about it!

