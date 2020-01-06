Nvidia Announces the Worlds-First 360Hz G-Sync Monitors

CES 2020 doesn’t officially kick-off for a few hours yet. That doesn’t mean though that many of the companies in attendance didn’t make use of their pre-shows to reveal some pretty amazing technology. And amongst them, Nvidia has undoubtedly come out swinging.

As part of their main pre-show reveal, Nvidia has confirmed the launch of gaming monitors capable of running at 360Hz using their G-Sync technology. Yes, you read that correctly. 360Hz!

Nvidia Announces 360Hz G-Sync Monitors

In the announcement, Nvidia has confirmed that one of the first manufacturers to supply a 360Hz design will be ASUS. Specifically, the ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz esports monitor.

Now, as you might have already guessed, this monitor hasn’t been designed for the casual gamer. With a 1080p resolution and 360Hz refresh, this is very much being targeted towards the competitive gaming market and, quite frankly, we can see them lapping this up!

When is it Out and How Much Will it Cost?

Sadly, despite the official launch of the monitor technology, neither Nvidia nor ASUS has confirmed any specific launch date for the first models. One thing, however, is abundantly clear. They’re not going to be cheap!

Like the launch date, no official price has been confirmed for these releases yet. We would, however, suggest that prices will likely start at around the £750-£1,000 area, and even then, that may be a very optimistic estimate.

Any way you look at it though, it’s a great way to get things going at CES 2020 and with us in attendance at the event, you can expect more news in the coming days!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this design? – Let us know in the comments!