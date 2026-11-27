Servers equipped with advanced artificial intelligence chips, specifically Nvidia‘s Blackwell B300 models, are being openly sold in the Chinese market in Shenzhen without requiring too many formalities or secret passwords, according to recent media reports.

During a visit by journalists to the busy Huaqiangbei market, a seller identified as Wu offered a complete server with eight B300 graphics accelerators for approximately $3 million. This represents an increase of five to six times compared to the usual prices of these same components in the United States, where the hardware typically costs between $500,000 and $600,000.

Nvidia B300 Servers Are Being Sold in China Without Restrictions

Despite the strict trade restrictions imposed by the United States to prevent access to American technology, the black market supply chain is finding ways to obtain this technology. Local sellers openly admit that their regular customers include buyers from Russia and Iran, countries that also face trade restrictions imposed by the United States and whose buyers choose to travel directly to China.

Local intermediaries claim that they receive the units from Hong Kong, although in many cases they do not know the exact origin of the components. Meanwhile, industry analysts agree that the computing power of B300 processors is a decisive and irreplaceable factor for companies training artificial intelligence models, unlike inference tasks.

The situation in the Asian market highlights the differences between various US government agencies, such as the Department of the Treasury and the Department of Commerce, when it comes to enforcing restrictions on controlled technology. Meanwhile, export restrictions face serious challenges due to the high global demand for the greatest processing power available.

Nvidia’s management has publicly expressed its desire in the past to see these restrictions lifted, stating its intention to sell advanced chips in China. However, that does not seem so easy at the moment.