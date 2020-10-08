Nvidia Launches Black Ops Cold War Game Ready Driver (456.71)

I must admit that there isn’t much on the PC gaming horizon left for 2020 that has me particularly excited. In fact, it largely boils down to just two games. Namely, Cyberpunk 2077 and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. In regards to the latter, however, with the PC open beta set for launch on October 15th, it seems that Nvidia has us well prepared as with the release of their latest graphics card driver (456.71) we have game ready optimization already in place!

Nvidia Game Ready Driver 456.71

As part of the driver release (which is available now), the notes confirm the following details:

Game Ready:

Support for the upcoming Open Beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

NVIDIA Reflex for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta

Administrator privileges are now required to perform EDID override

Fixed Issues:

[Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition]: Enabling Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling results in lower frame rate. [3129590]

[G-SYNC]: Launching a game in full-screen mode may trigger a black screen on adaptive sync monitors if G-SYNC is enabled. [200660138]

[Fortnite][Notebook]: The game may crash when using in-game RTX Shadows/Reflection on some notebook configurations. [200655541]

Known Issues:

Windows 7 Issues:

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]

Windows 10 Issues:

[World of Warcraft Shadowlands]: When run at frame rates greater than 60 FPS with high display settings, moving characters display minute twitching/stuttering. [200647563]

[Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]

[Call of Duty – Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]

[Fortnite]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys when playing the game at 4K resolution. [200645328]

To work around, set the resolution to lower than 4k.

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]

You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store.

[YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]

[G-SYNC]: With G-SYNC enabled on some Freesync displays, half of the screen goes black. [3133895]

[GeForce RTX 3080/3090]: Samsung G9 49″ display goes black at 240 Hz. [3129363]

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]

[Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

Where Can I Get the Update?

So, presuming you’re going to make this update (which, if you intend to play the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta, certainly sounds like a good idea) you may need some help in how to do that. Well, if you already have the Nvidia GeForce Experience app installed on your PC, a quick check of it should prompt you to update to the latest drivers. – Failing which, you can manually download them (as well as learn more information) via the link here!

What do you think? How often do you update your graphics card drivers? are you going to try out the open beta? – Let us know in the comments!