Nvidia – Buying a GPU Without Ray Tracing “Is Just Crazy”

With the release of the Nvidia 20XX graphics cards, ‘ray tracing’ has been one of the biggest buzz words in recent memory. Well, perhaps with the exception of 7nm *cough* AMD *cough*. While the graphics card range has proven to be hugely successful for Team Green, there are still many out there who believe that Nvidia brought the ray tracing technology to the market too soon. A factor arguably backed up by the still relatively small number of games that truly support it.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has said that if you are buying a graphics card in 2019 that didn’t have ray-tracing you’re “just crazy”.

Nvidia – ‘Not Going Ray Tracing Is Just Crazy!’

Speaking at a Q&A panel following their (overall disappointing) Q2 earnings call, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the following:

“At this point, it’s a foregone conclusion that if you’re going to buy a new graphics card, it’s going to last you two, three, four years and to not have ray tracing is just crazy.”

Rather bold words, but he is right? Well, although I haven’t consulted all my colleagues here at eTeknix, I think he’s way off the mark! – Incidentally, I also think he’s shot his own company in the foot!

What Do I Think?

While suggesting that any graphics card purchase in 2019 should have ray tracing is a nice promotional comment from Nvidia, it literally makes zero sense to the vast majority of consumers. While Nvidia 20XX cards are excellent, they’re also pretty expensive! More so, as mentioned earlier, there’s still plenty of people who are unconvinced with the technology.

While I would certainly like a Nvidia 2080 Ti, price to performance is a bigger factor to me than just ray tracing alone!

In addition, is it just me or does that comment seem to suggest that Nvidia has inferred that their 16XX range isn’t ‘worth it’ either? – So, owners of 1660 Ti’s, do you feel like you made a crazy decision?

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!