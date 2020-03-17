Nvidia Cancels Upcoming Product News Announcement

It’s certainly been a rather frustrating few weeks for Nvidia. Why? Well, it seemed pretty clear that the company rather keen to make a pretty important announcement at GTC 2020. With the event now cancelled, however, the situation has certainly evolved a bit since then.

For example, with the cancellation of the physical event, the organisers were looking to switch it to an online-only format. With that being subsequently cancelled, Nvidia discussed doing it themselves. This was then, again, cancelled. This eventually led to them, earlier this month, announcing that they would simply just make a press release on March 24th covering everything they intended to announce or launch.

Well, now even that has changed as following an official statement, Nvidia has now confirmed that whatever they were going to reveal has now been delayed indefinitely.

Nvidia Cancels Press Release – “GTC News Can Wait”

In an official announcement on the company blog page, Nvidia has confirmed that, for the 4th time, whatever news was on coming from them has now been put off. Rather than giving us any specific rescheduled date/time, however, they are simply saying that, based on worldwide Coronavirus issues, now isn’t the time for news!

“We have exciting products and news to share with you. But this isn’t the right time. We’re going to hold off on sharing our GTC news for now. That way, our employees, partners, the media and analysts who follow us, and our customers around the world can focus on staying safe and reducing the spread of the virus. We will still stream tons of great content from researchers and developers who have prepared great talks. This is a time to focus on our family, our friends, our community. Our employees are working from home. Many hourly workers will not need to work but they’ll all be fully paid. Stay safe everyone. We will get through this together.”

What Do We Think?

It seems pretty clear that whatever Nvidia had to announce, it was likely going to be pretty significant. Our attention is drawn again to that Twitter post that was launched and deleted earlier this month that many suspected was a semi-hint towards their new Ampere graphics cards.

Whatever it is was going to be, however, Nvidia clearly thinks (rather sensibly I might add) that we all may have bigger concerns at the moment. As such, while it is still semi-surprising that they’re not revealing anything, it’s an entirely understandable (and commendable) decision!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!