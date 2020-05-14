Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is Cooking Something Up…

Later today, Nvidia is (reportedly) set to broadcast a keynote speech on their YouTube channel in which they are expected to formally reveal details on their upcoming 30XX series of graphics cards. It seems, however, that CEO Jensen Huang is willing to give us a teaser.

Following a video posted on their official YouTube channel, he has (quite literally) shown us something he’s been preparing! Namely, the world’s largest graphics card!

What’s Nvidia Cooking Up?

In the teaser video, which you can watch above, Jensen Huang removes a colosally huge bit of technology from his oven declaring that it is the ‘world’s largest graphics card’.

Now, before you go jumping to conclusions, while this certainly looks more than a little interesting, the main focus of today is going to be on the (hopeful) confirmation of their 30XX graphics cards. Don’t let that, however, entirely get in the way of us all having some fun with this!

What Do We Think?

In terms of what this reveal represents, quite frankly, we have no idea. This is clearly a colossally huge GPU if it is indeed legitimate (and we have no reason to suspect it isn’t). As such, we fully expect something surrounding it to be discussed later today.

If you do, therefore, want to catch the highlights be sure to check out our website and social media where we’ll be bring you the news hot off the announcement!

What do you think? Is Nvidia going to reveal their 30XX graphics cards today? In addition, what do you make of this teaser? – Let us know in the comments!