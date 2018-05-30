Nvidia Claim To Have Built The Fastest Single Computer Ever

Nvidia Claim To Have Built The “Fastest Single Computer Humanity Has Ever Created”

Nvidia is a company quite rightly associated with quality products and particularly their excellent range of graphics cards. Building a very strong reputation over the years, they are not a company known for exaggeration or hyperbole. Their latest claim, however, is going to raise a few eyebrows.

With Nvidia just announcing it’s HGX-2 cloud server platform, they claim that it is currently running the fastest single computer that humanity has ever seen. Quite a bold claim to be sure, but as above, Nvidia is not known to exaggerate. So what exactly is powering this computer to make it so impressive if not the greatest to date?

Impressive specifications!

The announcement was made at Nvidia’s GTC. An event which is viewed by many as a ‘teaser’ for Computex which opens in less than a week!

So, what about the specifications? Well, the system claims to incorporate the following;

16 Tesla V100 graphics cards working together with a giant virtual GPU with half a terabyte of GPU memory.

Two petaflops of computing power.

Sounds impressive, but what can it do? Well, while I daresay it could probably just about run Crysis, this system isn’t for gaming. It has been designed specifically for AI development in mind. The system uses Nvidia NVSwitch interconnect fabric technology which, put simply, means that all those graphics cards work together as if they were just a single GPU.

As such, the system is capable of processing around 15,500 images each second!

It is all incredibly impressive stuff. If this is just a teaser of what to expect at Computex, we can hardly wait to get there.

What do you think? Impressed with the system? Do you think it could run Crysis? – Let us know in the comments!