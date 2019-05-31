Nvidia – COD Modern Warfare Will Support DirectX Ray Tracing

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Well, it was hardly unexpected, but Activision has finally confirmed what Call of Duty game we can expect for this year and it seems that Modern Warfare is officially back on the agenda.

With the release, perhaps the most exciting news was that the game would have full cross-play support. Yes, PC, Xbox One and PS4 users will all be able to swim inside the same gaming pool.

“With the launch of Modern Warfare, the team is taking steps to unite the community. First, the team plans for Modern Warfare to be played together across PC and console through cross-play support. Also, the team is eliminating the traditional season pass, so that they can deliver more free maps and content as well as post-launch events to all players.”

DirectX Ray Tracing Support

While the games announcement (and the cross play) dominated a lot of the chatter surrounding the announcement, it seems that Nvidia also wanted to get in on the excitement.

Following a post on their official Twitter account, they have confirmed that the game will include full DirectX Ray Tracing support. This will form the first COD release to support the real-time light shading technology.

Excited to see DirectX Raytracing coming to Call of Duty: #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/5jgoprReak — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) May 30, 2019

What Do We Think?

The trailer itself was, I must admit, rather impressive. This is, incidentally, coming from someone who has (or should that be had?) long abandoned the series after it’s practical non-existent anti-cheat system in MW2.

There is something about this, however, that has me more than a little curious. While I’d hold off on any of the hyperbole, this is without a doubt looking to be one of the most interesting releases to date. Let’s hope it’s also one of the best!

