Nvidia Confirm 6 Upcoming Game Releases With RTX Support

Despite launching in late 2018, Nvidia has yet to see many game developers truly adopt and utilize the RTX features offered in the graphics cards. In fact, at the time of writing only around a dozen or so offer support. Even of those limited numbers, not all necessarily offer it for both ray tracing and DLSS.

The short version is, owning an Nvidia 20XX cards purely for the RTX features hasn’t been that great. Well, at least not so far…

Nvidia RTX

We fully expect that this situation will change in the coming years. Specifically, as more and more developers look to ‘catch-up’ and utilize the technology. What is helping somewhat is that consumers have (slowly but surely) started moving over to the 20XX platform.

In some anticipation of this, however, Nvidia has posted a blog confirmed 6 new upcoming game releases that are confirmed to be using their RTX features. Let’s take a look!

Memory Bright Infinite

“Bright Memory: Episode 1 launched on Steam early 2019 to incredible success. Surprising its sole developer, who had made the action game as a demo for a longer series of connected Bright Memory episodes. Now, the newly formed FYQD-Studio Team is redeveloping and remastering Episode 1. By scrapping the episodic model to instead make one longer game: Bright Memory Infinite. At GTC, the latest demo was shown for the project, demonstrating stunning real-time ray-traced effects.”

Project X

“Project X: Project X is a new ray-traced action shooter from popular anime game developer Mihoyo, coming in mid-2021. The game features next-gen anime-style rendering and advanced interactive physics on a spherical open-world planet. Attendees at GTC were able to see the exclusive first-look of how ray tracing will be implemented within the upcoming game.”

Convallaria

“Convallaria is a fast-paced battle royale game featuring both shooter and action game elements in development by indie developer Loong Force. The game pits 100+ players against each other in large, open-world dungeons filled with colorful fantasy scenes and dreamlike level designs. The game is slated for a 2020 launch and we have the first screenshots of ray tracing enabled in game below.”

Ring of Elysium

“Ring of Elysium: Tencent’s battle royale shooter Ring of Elysium places players on an island where you will have to do whatever it takes to stay alive. The game is already available to play on Steam, and an update will bring ray tracing to the game.”

Boundary

“In Boundary, players will traverse a realistic space environment enhanced by ray-tracing for an unprecedented, omnidirectional zero gravity shooting experience. This space shooter, from Surgical Scalpels Studio, will launch on PC next year. For now, enjoy a sneak preview of RTX within the game.”

F.I.S.T.

“Set in an original dieselpunk world, F.I.S.T. has you take on the role of a heroic rabbit who uses a giant mechanical fist to dispose of his enemies. Developer TiGames has packed this hardcore arcade-style Metroidvania game with multiple weapons, combos, and upgradable skills to help you defeat enemies and tackle the various challenges hidden throughout the sophisticated and interconnected map. Ray tracing will enhance the game’s realistic environments. Check out their latest gameplay trailer.”

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII

“SOFTSTAR’s Xuan-Yuan Sword series has been delighting Chinese RPG fans since 1990. For its upcoming release, the developer intends to add ray tracing to increase the immersion, image quality, and realism of the game.”

Bonus Nvidia Minecraft RTX Edition

As a little added bonus, Nvidia has also included a video showcasing the Minecraft RTX Edition which is due for release at some point in 2020. For more information on this press release by Nvidia, however, you can check out the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to any of these releases? Do you own an Nvidia 20XX graphics card? If so, do you feel you’ve had a good chance to stretch your RTX wings yet? – Let us know in the comments!