Nvidia Confirm Next Graphics Cards Will Have 7nm Design

Nvidia Next-Gen To Utilise 7nm Node Design

With all the Nvidia ‘Super’ graphics card announcements at the moment, you’d be forgiven for thinking that in terms of the next-gen releases, Team Green might have had slightly more pressing matters to attend to. That doesn’t, however, mean to say that they don’t have their eye on the next-generation of graphics cards. Whatever name, incidentally, that this might take (21XX… who knows!).

In a report via PCGamesN, however, there is some significant news surrounding these cards. Following a formal deal being struck with Samsung, Nvidia has confirmed that their next-gen graphics card releases will use a 7nm node design.

Nvidia VS AMD

As you may be aware, earlier this year we saw the release of the Radeon VIII graphic card. The first to use a 7nm node design. A design that is set to be utilised again with the upcoming release of the Radeon RX 5700 XT and all other cards that will form the eventual 5XXX range. In other words, AMD is very firmly in pole position when it comes to 7nm releases.

With the 20XX and even the more recent ‘Super’ graphics card releases, however, Nvidia has still been utilising a 12nm design. As such, making the switch to 7nm could result in us seeing some massively improved performance figures. Specifically, when the next-gen graphics cards come out.

When Can We Expect Them?

Given that Nvidia is still very much under the 20XX release umbrella at the moment, while refreshes of that brand are likely, we shouldn’t expect their next ‘new’ graphics card range release until at least 2020. Possibly even 2021.

It is, however, nice to know that this ‘upgrade’ is now confirmed as ‘in the pipeline’ for the company. A matter that is somewhat ironic that details on AMD’s hardware ray tracing were revealed just days ago.

What do you think? Will a 7nm node design help Nvidia push ahead? – Let us know in the comments!

For more information on the Nvidia ‘Super’ graphics card releases, check out the link here!