Nvidia Confirm ‘Super’ Graphics Card Announcement for July 2nd

Nvidia ‘Super’ Graphics Cards

Since Nvidia’s formally teased the ‘Super’ a little over a month ago, speculation was rampant for a while as to exactly what it would be. While a graphics card seemed the most likely contender, there was plenty of other possibilities based on the amazingly thin amount of information Nvidia provided.

Following a leak earlier this month, however, ‘Super’ was suspected to be a refresh of the 20XX graphics card range. We even had reason to believe that Nvidia would choose July 2nd as their formal ‘announcement’ date.

Well, with a little under a week to go, in a report via DSOGaming, Nvidia has finally decided to let the cat out of the bag. The ‘Super’ is a brand new range of upcoming graphics cards. Yes, it is based on the 20XX series. And they will be formally announced on July 2nd!

What Do We Know?

The ‘Super’ will comprise of 3 new graphics cards, the 2060, 2070, and 2080. It has been confirmed that all 3 cards will be formally announced on July 2nd. In addition, review embargoes will also be lifted. Yes, we’re going to find out exactly how good (or bad) these are.

It should, however, be noted that reviews should only be expected for the 2060 and 2070 ‘Supers’. At least, initially. Why? Well, in backing up (another) prior rumour heard to date, the 2080 ‘Super’ will not hit the market until a little bit later in the month.

What Do We Think?

While it’s great to see some new (and entirely unexpected) graphics cards on the way, in truth, I personally can’t pretend to be that enthusiastic about them. Every indication we have seen in terms of specifications doesn’t suggest that these are ‘Super’, but more accurately weaker versions of higher-tier cards.

In addition, the price structure (although still entirely within the remits of speculation) doesn’t look a hugely attractive proposition either. We have heard the 2060 ‘Super’ will cost around $420. Not great…

With just a few days to go, however, we’re finally going to start getting some answers… it’s about time too!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the Nvidia ‘Super’? – Let us know in the comments!