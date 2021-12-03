Nvidia Confirms Full Specs (And Maybe the Price) of Revised 12GB 2060

With the launch of the revised Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (featuring 12GB of VRAM) coming much sooner than many were anticipating (and that includes us!), one of the biggest question marks surrounding this, frankly, quite surprising and borderline bizarre release, was exactly where this would stand in the overall performance landscape. Well, following a report via Videocardz, despite Nvidia still not yet having ‘officially’ announced the GPU, their website, very briefly, listed the new 2060’s full specifications. And they certainly make for some interesting reading!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (12GB) Specifications

Offering more CUDA cores and faster clock speeds, and not to mention 4GB of extra VRAM, the newly revised 2060 is certainly going to be notably more potent than its original model. The full specifications are provided in the official (and promptly removed) image below. When taking a closer look, however, it does raise a very curious point. Put simply, a lot of the specifications listed here (such as the CUDA count and clock speeds) are exactly the same as those seen on the 2060 SUPER.

While we still expect that the 2060 SUPER will be the ‘faster’ gaming GPU (simply because if it isn’t then it throws their whole marketing/scaling out of the window), it would appear that the new 2060 is going to be far closer to that model that the supposed original 2060 you would’ve thought this was more significantly based on.

More Performance, At a Higher Price Tag

Responding to questions over the specifications, and here comes the bad news, Nvidia has said that the revised 2060 “is a [more] premium version of the RTX 2060 6GB, and we expect the price to reflect that.” While this hasn’t (yet) gone as far as to confirm any sort of nailed-down MSRP, given that the original 2060 still officially costs around $299.99, this would all but confirm that, firstly, the original isn’t likely to be discounted following this revised release. More so, however, this new 2060 is almost certainly going to be closer to the $349.99 mark. Quite expensive and probably a lot more than many of you were hoping.

Getting back to the good news, however, unlike every graphics card Nvidia has released over the last year, we actually expect the revised 2060 to not only be available but in decent quantities too! No, it’s perhaps not the GPU you were after, but given that this is expected to be released on December 7th, and clearly coming with some still pretty potent specifications, this is definitely better than your other options at the moment. Well, other than perhaps waiting for Nvidia to release their 40XX series!

